GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on GlycoMimetics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

GlycoMimetics Price Performance

GLYC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.60. 90,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,935. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.74. GlycoMimetics has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.26. The stock has a market cap of $31.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics ( NASDAQ:GLYC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 30,466 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 95,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 39,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.