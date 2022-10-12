GogolCoin (GOL) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $67.90 Million

GogolCoin (GOL) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One GogolCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001024 BTC on popular exchanges. GogolCoin has a market cap of $67.90 million and approximately $693,513.00 worth of GogolCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GogolCoin has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar.

GogolCoin Profile

GogolCoin’s launch date was March 24th, 2021. GogolCoin’s total supply is 295,000,000 tokens. GogolCoin’s official message board is gogolcoin.io/blog. GogolCoin’s official Twitter account is @gogolcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GogolCoin’s official website is gogolcoin.io. The Reddit community for GogolCoin is https://reddit.com/r/gogolcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GogolCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GogolCoin (GOL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. GogolCoin has a current supply of 295,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GogolCoin is 0.19847499 USD and is down -1.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $948,129.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gogolcoin.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GogolCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GogolCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GogolCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

