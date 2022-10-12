GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Receives $3.00 Average PT from Brokerages

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.00.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on GoHealth from $1.50 to $1.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

GOCO stock opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. GoHealth has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $6.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $116.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

GoHealth ( NASDAQ:GOCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $158.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.88 million. GoHealth had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GoHealth will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of GoHealth by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,117,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 138,701 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in GoHealth by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 443,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 223,300 shares in the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

