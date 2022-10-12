Golden Doge (GDOGE) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Golden Doge (GDOGE) traded 36% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 12th. Golden Doge has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $90,549.00 worth of Golden Doge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golden Doge token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Golden Doge has traded up 44.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010821 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 50.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00051807 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10739231 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Golden Doge Profile

Golden Doge’s launch date was July 18th, 2021. Golden Doge’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,226,028,871,036,380 tokens. The official website for Golden Doge is goldencrypto.io. The Reddit community for Golden Doge is https://reddit.com/r/goldendogefinancial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Golden Doge is goldencrypto.medium.com. Golden Doge’s official Twitter account is @goldendoge11 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Golden Doge

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Doge (GDOGE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Golden Doge has a current supply of 100,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Golden Doge is 0 USD and is up 0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $34,986.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://goldencrypto.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Doge directly using US dollars.

