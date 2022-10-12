GoldMining (TSE:GOLD) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of GoldMining Inc. (TSE:GOLD – Get Rating) traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.22 and last traded at C$1.20. 111,284 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 277,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of GoldMining to C$6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Get GoldMining alerts:

GoldMining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.42. The firm has a market cap of C$185.25 million and a P/E ratio of 1.83.

GoldMining Company Profile

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, northeastern Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GoldMining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoldMining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.