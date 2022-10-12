Golff (GOF) Price Tops $0.0589 on Exchanges

Golff (GOF) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 12th. Golff has a total market capitalization of $579,052.57 and $295,832.00 worth of Golff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golff token can now be purchased for about $0.0589 or 0.00000307 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Golff has traded up 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Golff

Golff launched on September 9th, 2020. Golff’s total supply is 9,999,338 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,835,069 tokens. Golff’s official message board is medium.com/@golffprotocol. The official website for Golff is www.golff.finance. Golff’s official Twitter account is @golffprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Golff

According to CryptoCompare, “Golff (GOF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Golff has a current supply of 9,999,337.73. The last known price of Golff is 0.05774101 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $358,948.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.golff.finance/.”

