Graphlinq Protocol 1-Day Volume Tops $134,556.00 (GLQ)

Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 12th. One Graphlinq Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Graphlinq Protocol has a market capitalization of $574,830.37 and approximately $134,556.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Graphlinq Protocol has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Graphlinq Protocol

Graphlinq Protocol was first traded on January 4th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 tokens. The Reddit community for Graphlinq Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/graphlinq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Graphlinq Protocol is graphlinq.medium.com. Graphlinq Protocol’s official website is graphlinq.io.

Buying and Selling Graphlinq Protocol

