Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Has $426,000 Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,090 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,168 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Oracle by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 55,045 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 35,926 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,128 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its position in Oracle by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 96,280 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after buying an additional 55,450 shares during the period. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup set a $81.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

Oracle Trading Up 2.5 %

ORCL traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.99. 179,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,388,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.05.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

