Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Invests $210,000 in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 19,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 34,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 15,209 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 175,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,289,000 after purchasing an additional 50,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WM stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $156.90. The company had a trading volume of 14,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,245. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.87 and its 200 day moving average is $160.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.75.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WM. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

