Guidance Point Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises about 1.6% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Guidance Point Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJT. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 535.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,249. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.93. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $144.69.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

