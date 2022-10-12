Guidance Point Advisors LLC Has $1.62 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 37,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,210,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 762,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,943,000 after purchasing an additional 13,627 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.04. 4,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,018. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $89.68 and a 1-year high of $114.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.76.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

