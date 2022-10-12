Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.57

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.57 and traded as high as $6.93. Hallador Energy shares last traded at $6.49, with a volume of 320,947 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallador Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Hallador Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $214.72 million, a P/E ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Insider Activity at Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy ( NASDAQ:HNRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $65.93 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 261,433 shares of Hallador Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $1,856,174.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 343,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,438,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 75,414 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $542,226.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,680 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,054,039.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 721,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,809,601 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.69% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hallador Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 537.9% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the second quarter worth about $72,000. 51.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

Further Reading

