Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their target price on Hanmi Financial to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Hanmi Financial Price Performance

Shares of HAFC stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.90. 918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,576. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.92. Hanmi Financial has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $728.16 million, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 39.16%. The firm had revenue of $68.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.83 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAFC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.