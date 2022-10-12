Harfst & Associates Inc. Acquires 127 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 288.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 105.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter worth $32,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.15.

Eaton Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.23. The stock had a trading volume of 14,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,187. The firm has a market cap of $54.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.10.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

