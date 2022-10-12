Harfst & Associates Inc. Sells 4,188 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Harfst & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,150 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,188 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $947,274,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 26,472.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $28,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372,503 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,068,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,853 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $531,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,399,550,000 after buying an additional 1,886,260 shares during the period. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.39. The stock had a trading volume of 82,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,388,653. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.05.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 27th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Oracle to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.



