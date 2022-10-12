Haven Protocol (XHV) Reaches One Day Volume of $128,111.00

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00002187 BTC on major exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $11.95 million and $128,111.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,090.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00021676 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.31 or 0.00273980 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00125870 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.97 or 0.00764574 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.68 or 0.00585003 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005212 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.16 or 0.00252274 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 28,623,350 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @havenxhv. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven Protocol (XHV) is a cryptocurrency . Haven Protocol has a current supply of 28,620,861. The last known price of Haven Protocol is 0.38921978 USD and is down -6.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $121,543.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://havenprotocol.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

