Hedeker Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 692,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,164,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 15.2% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Planning Center Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,198,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,624,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 179,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,983,000 after acquiring an additional 62,867 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 320,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,272,000 after acquiring an additional 41,896 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.28. 98,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,260,614. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.55. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $56.74 and a 1-year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

