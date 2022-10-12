Hedeker Wealth LLC Buys 41,481 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,595.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,481 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.0% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.91. 582,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,941,576. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.03 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,817,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,817,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,359 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Cowen dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.14.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

