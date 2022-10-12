Hedeker Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Hedeker Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,750 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 10,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 62,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 31,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 8,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

CWB stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.56. 2,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,563. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.52 and its 200 day moving average is $68.47. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $89.78.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.