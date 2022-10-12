Hedeker Wealth LLC Sells 1,019 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hedeker Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,561 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.2% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,026 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 909 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Solution Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.32.

COST stock traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $474.59. 46,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556,453. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $516.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $513.20. The stock has a market cap of $210.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,144. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

