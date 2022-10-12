Hedeker Wealth LLC Takes Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 77.4% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTB. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on M&T Bank to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet raised M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.86.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,720. The company has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.46 and a 200-day moving average of $173.03. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $141.49 and a 52 week high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.10. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.18 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.28, for a total value of $883,369.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,808.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.28, for a total value of $883,369.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,808.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,656 shares of company stock worth $5,604,091. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Articles

