Hendley & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Hendley & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Expeditors International of Washington comprises 1.6% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 23.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 15.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 50.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 9,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 133.7% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ EXPD traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.94. 8,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,604. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.08 and a 52-week high of $137.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.77. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.18. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXPD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.38.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.