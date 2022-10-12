Hercules Site Services (LON:HERC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $44.00

Shares of Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 44 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 44.80 ($0.54), with a volume of 5829 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46 ($0.56).

Hercules Site Services Stock Down 2.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 51.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 50.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.95. The company has a market cap of £25.23 million and a PE ratio of -18.33.

Hercules Site Services Company Profile

Hercules Site Services Plc engages in general construction and civil engineering for construction industry. The company offers labour supply, as well as delivers civils projects; hires suction excavators and other plants; and provides digital solutions for construction recruitment and workforce management.

