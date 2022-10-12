Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.17.

HT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

NYSE HT opened at $7.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.04. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average of $9.87.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hersha Hospitality Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.16%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,512,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,050,000 after purchasing an additional 68,229 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,706,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,579,000 after acquiring an additional 27,548 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,680,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,488,000 after acquiring an additional 45,682 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 787,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,148,000 after acquiring an additional 19,638 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 671,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 10,544 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

