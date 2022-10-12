hi Dollar 1-Day Volume Tops $367,259.00 (HI)

hi Dollar (HI) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 12th. One hi Dollar coin can now be purchased for $0.0498 or 0.00000260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. hi Dollar has a market cap of $232.89 million and $367,259.00 worth of hi Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, hi Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010806 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00051695 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10739231 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About hi Dollar

hi Dollar’s genesis date was July 31st, 2021. hi Dollar’s total supply is 4,677,121,978 coins. The Reddit community for hi Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. hi Dollar’s official website is hi.com. hi Dollar’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling hi Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “hi is leveraging blockchain technology to build services that are community-powered. Members of hi are the key stakeholders of this ecosystem and the business is committed to maximizing membership value. Their first product is a digital wallet on messengers such as WhatsApp and Telegram.Members wanting to make use of financial services offered by hi must deposit hi Dollars in their savings account.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as hi Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire hi Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy hi Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

