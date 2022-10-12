Hibiki Finance (HIBIKI) Price Hits $0.0417 on Major Exchanges

Hibiki Finance (HIBIKI) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Hibiki Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0417 or 0.00000218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hibiki Finance has a market capitalization of $386,295.42 and approximately $11,004.00 worth of Hibiki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hibiki Finance has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010821 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 50.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00051807 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10739231 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Hibiki Finance Profile

Hibiki Finance was first traded on August 20th, 2021. Hibiki Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,273,470 tokens. Hibiki Finance’s official Twitter account is @hibikifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hibiki Finance’s official website is hibiki.finance.

Buying and Selling Hibiki Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hibiki Finance (HIBIKI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hibiki Finance has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hibiki Finance is 0.04200958 USD and is down -2.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $8,751.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hibiki.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hibiki Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hibiki Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hibiki Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

