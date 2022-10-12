Hive (HIVE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $225.80 Million

Hive (HIVE) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Hive coin can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00002670 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a market capitalization of $225.80 million and approximately $22.74 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hive has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,293.66 or 0.27611756 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00019734 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010784 BTC.

About Hive

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 441,436,816 coins. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official website is hive.io.

Buying and Selling Hive

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive (HIVE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Hive has a current supply of 440,976,219.476. The last known price of Hive is 0.51715653 USD and is down -8.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $68,346,731.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hive.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

