Hodges Capital Management Inc. Acquires 127,224 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 75.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,814 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,224 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of InMode worth $6,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in InMode during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of InMode in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of InMode by 44.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of InMode in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of InMode by 229.2% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of InMode stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.98. The company had a trading volume of 30,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,608. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.01. InMode Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $99.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 2.23.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. InMode had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The firm had revenue of $113.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of InMode from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of InMode in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of InMode from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

