Hodges Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,076,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,365 shares during the period. Cinemark accounts for 1.6% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $16,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Cinemark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $862,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cinemark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $483,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Cinemark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Seaview Investment Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 903,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,572,000 after acquiring an additional 33,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 66,076 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNK traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.84. 154,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,597,728. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.14. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $23.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average of $15.59.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 43.57% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $744.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 152.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Cinemark from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cinemark from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cinemark in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cinemark from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Cinemark from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.56.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

