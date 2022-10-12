Hodges Capital Management Inc. Buys 82,050 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,165 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,050 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000.

Shares of NYSE:AEO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.99. 109,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,586,612. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.86. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $29.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on AEO shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.77.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

