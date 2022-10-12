Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $4.11 Million Stock Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,955 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Super Micro Computer worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 1.7% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,512,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,775,000 after purchasing an additional 77,339 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,414,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,077,000 after purchasing an additional 66,035 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after purchasing an additional 275,725 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 11.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,035,000 after purchasing an additional 171,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 2.2% in the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,619,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,638,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Super Micro Computer to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

NASDAQ:SMCI traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.68. 5,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,855. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.25. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $74.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.39. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

