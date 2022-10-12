Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $5.94 Million Stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $5,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $25,408,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 378.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,242,000 after purchasing an additional 54,175 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,096,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,985,000 after acquiring an additional 51,132 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,235,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,743,000 after acquiring an additional 50,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $7,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.65, for a total transaction of $129,270.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on THG. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

THG stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $135.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.98. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.69 and a fifty-two week high of $155.55.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 12.17%. Analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

