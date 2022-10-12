Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 36,100 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 36,100 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $8,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in American International Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in American International Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in American International Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L boosted its position in American International Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 9,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Price Performance

AIG stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.57. The company had a trading volume of 56,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,991,234. The company has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.30. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.05 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 8.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

American International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Articles

