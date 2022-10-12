Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Position Increased by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth $3,891,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth $1,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on HZNP shares. UBS Group cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.22.

In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $400,464.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,260.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $400,464.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,260.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Sean M. Clayton bought 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,669.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,669.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,331. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $57.84 and a fifty-two week high of $120.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.12.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.28). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $876.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

