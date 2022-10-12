HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 700 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 700 ($8.46) price objective by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 54.02% from the stock’s previous close.

HSBA has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 705 ($8.52) target price on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on HSBC from GBX 595 ($7.19) to GBX 590 ($7.13) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on HSBC from GBX 560 ($6.77) to GBX 625 ($7.55) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 780 ($9.42) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 680 ($8.22) price objective on HSBC in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 636.18 ($7.69).

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Stock Performance

Shares of HSBA opened at GBX 454.50 ($5.49) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 519.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 519.52. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 409.85 ($4.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 567.20 ($6.85). The firm has a market capitalization of £90.75 billion and a PE ratio of 757.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

About HSBC

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson bought 34,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 537 ($6.49) per share, for a total transaction of £187,230.42 ($226,232.99).

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.