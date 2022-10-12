Hush 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $136.00 (HUSH)

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 11th. Hush has a total market capitalization of $516,162.32 and $136.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hush has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. One Hush coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00272857 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00101559 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00065787 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002813 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 46.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,838,370 coins. Hush’s official website is hush.is. The Reddit community for Hush is https://reddit.com/r/myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hush’s official Twitter account is @myhushteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org.

Buying and Selling Hush

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush (HUSH) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate HUSH through the process of mining. Hush has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 11,991,948 in circulation. The last known price of Hush is 0.04614167 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $111.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hush.is/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.