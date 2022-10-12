Hydra (HYDRA) Price Reaches $2.51 on Top Exchanges

Hydra (HYDRA) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 12th. Hydra has a total market capitalization of $41.56 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hydra has traded 16% higher against the US dollar. One Hydra coin can currently be purchased for $2.51 or 0.00013076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,315.86 or 0.27713011 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010824 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Hydra Profile

Hydra’s genesis date was December 1st, 2020. Hydra’s total supply is 20,907,741 coins and its circulating supply is 16,567,543 coins. Hydra’s official message board is medium.com/locktrip. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hydra’s official website is hydrachain.org.

Buying and Selling Hydra

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra (HYDRA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Hydra has a current supply of 20,897,822.4108926 with 8,606,762 in circulation. The last known price of Hydra is 2.37172685 USD and is up 0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $973,840.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hydrachain.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

