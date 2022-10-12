Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Cut to $165.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 12.16% from the stock’s previous close.
ITW has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.69.
Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.84. 20,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,708. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.39. The company has a market capitalization of $58.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
Institutional Trading of Illinois Tool Works
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 468.8% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.
Illinois Tool Works Company Profile
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
