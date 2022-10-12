Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Cut to $165.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 12.16% from the stock’s previous close.

ITW has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.69.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.84. 20,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,708. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.39. The company has a market capitalization of $58.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.16. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 468.8% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

