Industrials REIT (LON:MLI) PT Lowered to GBX 165

Industrials REIT (LON:MLI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.40% from the company’s current price.

Industrials REIT Price Performance

Shares of MLI opened at GBX 128.50 ($1.55) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £375.55 million and a PE ratio of 347.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.22. Industrials REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 126 ($1.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 204 ($2.46). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 161.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 172.65.

Get Industrials REIT alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Industrials REIT news, insider Paul Arenson sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.11), for a total value of £5,250,000 ($6,343,644.27).

Industrials REIT Company Profile

Stenprop is a UK REIT listed on the LSE and the JSE. The objective of the Company is to deliver sustainable growing income to its investors. Stenprop's investment policy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of UK multi-let industrial (MLI) properties with the strategic goal of becoming the leading MLI business in the UK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Industrials REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrials REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.