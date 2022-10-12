Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.94

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.94 and traded as high as $1.15. Infinity Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 194,926 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.50.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INFI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,110.33% and a negative return on equity of 299.00%. The firm had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.68 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 26,345 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 3,106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,872,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,022 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,117,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 85,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

