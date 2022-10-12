Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Down 5.8%

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.95 and last traded at $29.11. 1,821 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 484,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.91.
INBX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Inhibrx from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Inhibrx to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.79 and a 200 day moving average of $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 2.70.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Inhibrx by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,902,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,379,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Inhibrx by 75.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,596,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,561,000 after purchasing an additional 686,587 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Inhibrx by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the first quarter valued at about $23,180,000. Finally, Bioimpact Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,615,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.
