Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.83

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.83 and last traded at $10.83, with a volume of 2280 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.59.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on INGXF shares. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innergex Renewable Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.43.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.08 and a beta of 0.60.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a $0.1393 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -161.76%.
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.
