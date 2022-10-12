Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN) Position Decreased by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BJUN. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 13.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 81.8% in the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 10,527 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 56.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 19,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 15.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BJUN remained flat at $28.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 3,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,730. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.47. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June has a 1-year low of $28.80 and a 1-year high of $34.68.

