Insider Buying: MX Gold Corp. (CVE:MXL) Senior Officer Acquires 1,500,000 Shares of Stock

MX Gold Corp. (CVE:MXL – Get Rating) Senior Officer Daniel Omeniuk acquired 1,500,000 shares of MX Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,902,300 shares in the company, valued at C$95,115.

MX Gold Stock Performance

CVE:MXL traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,272. MX Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.08 and a 52 week high of C$0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.11.

Get MX Gold alerts:

MX Gold (CVE:MXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About MX Gold

MX Gold Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Willa property with 21 mineral claims covering a surface area of approximately 5,329 hectares located in the Slocan mining division, British Columbia.

Read More

