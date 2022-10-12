Insight Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $54,252.72 (INX)

Insight Protocol (INX) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. During the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Insight Protocol has a total market cap of $54,252.72 and approximately $23,676.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insight Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,303.76 or 0.27645011 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010797 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Insight Protocol launched on March 1st, 2019. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 tokens. Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol. The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Insight Protocol (INX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Insight Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 183,285,663.4420004 in circulation. The last known price of Insight Protocol is 0.00029899 USD and is up 1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $4,021.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://inxprotocol.io/en.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insight Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

