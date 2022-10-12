Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Insignia Systems stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.75. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,218. The company has a market cap of $10.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.22. Insignia Systems has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $35.50.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.25 million for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative net margin of 16.79% and a negative return on equity of 89.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insignia Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Insignia Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insignia Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 12.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.

