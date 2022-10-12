Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) PT Raised to $88.00

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $77.00 to $88.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.86% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IBKR traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.29. 11,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,013. The stock has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.05. Interactive Brokers Group has a twelve month low of $52.18 and a twelve month high of $82.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $656.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $1,084,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,787,511 shares in the company, valued at $96,954,596.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $7,911,000 over the last 90 days. 5.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Interactive Brokers Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 91,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 54,967 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 193,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after acquiring an additional 23,223 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,824,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.