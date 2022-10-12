Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (VMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0457 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.

VMO opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average of $10.32. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter worth $150,000. 21.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

