Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for CarMax (KMX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CarMax (NYSE: KMX) recently:

10/12/2022 – CarMax is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/4/2022 – CarMax had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $124.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/3/2022 – CarMax was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $105.00.

9/30/2022 – CarMax had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $125.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/30/2022 – CarMax had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/30/2022 – CarMax had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/30/2022 – CarMax had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $105.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/30/2022 – CarMax had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $90.00 to $73.00.

9/29/2022 – CarMax had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens to $105.00.

9/9/2022 – CarMax was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $146.00.

9/9/2022 – CarMax had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $95.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

CarMax Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE KMX traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,709,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,344. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.34 and its 200-day moving average is $91.52. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.47. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $155.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Get CarMax Inc alerts:

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CarMax

Institutional Trading of CarMax

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,613. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,496.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,613. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMX. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in CarMax during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 595.2% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CarMax by 233.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in CarMax by 480.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 410.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.