iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 95.9% from the September 15th total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of SUSB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,199. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.91 and a 200 day moving average of $24.13. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.36 and a 1 year high of $25.98.
iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Institutional Trading of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF
